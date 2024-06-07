35 flights delayed at Chennai airport due to heavy rains, thunderstorms

CHENNAI: Heavy rains and thunderstorms in Chennai and its suburbs on Thursday night and early this morning disrupted flight operations at the Chennai airport. Seventeen incoming flights and 18 outgoing flights were delayed, leaving passengers stranded.

The flights were delayed due to strong winds, lightning, and thunderstorms, which made it difficult for planes to land and take off. The airport authorities said that the flights were delayed as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers.

The flights that were delayed include those from Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Madurai, Trichy, Kochi, Goa, Hyderabad, and Singapore.

As a result, passengers were stranded at the airport for several hours.

Meanwhile, airport authorities said that the runway was not affected by the rains and that the flights could have been operated normally if not for the strong winds, lightning, and thunderstorms.

They added that the safety of passengers was their top priority and that they had taken all necessary precautions.

Also Read: Parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai might receive moderate to heavy rain for next few days: Weather dept