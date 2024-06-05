Parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai might receive moderate to heavy rain for next few days: Weather dept

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday stated that moderate to heavy rain is likely to continue over Chennai and various districts of Tamil Nadu for the next few days.

In a respite from the scorching heat, the capital had received intermittent rains over the last two days due to the cyclonic circulation prevailing over southwest Bay of Bengal. On Wednesday afternoon, many areas in Chennai including Porur, Guindy, Ekkatuthangal, Kodambakkam, Alandur, Tondiarpet, Tiruvottiyur, Egmore, Velachery, and OMR witnessed light to moderate rainfall with various interior roads experiencing mild water logging. Additionally, the ongoing desilting and construction of storm water drains has been interrupted due to the rains.

For the next two days, the sky condition in Chennai is likely to be cloudy with moderate rain expected to occur over some areas in the city and suburbs, the RMC stated.

The weather department has also issued a yellow warning for rains in the ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, and Trichy. These districts are likely to receive heavy rain alongside thunderstorm activity and gusty winds with speed reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph.

The rest of the state might receive light to moderate rain for the next few days, the RMC added.

So far, Tamil Nadu received 23.6 mm of rainfall against the average rainfall of 10.2 mm, an excess of 13.4 percent. The highest amount of rainfall has been recorded in Tiruvarur with 28 mm, followed by Trichy at 33 mm.

In addition, the weather department has also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as squally winds with speed ranging from 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph are likely to prevail over the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and Comorin area.