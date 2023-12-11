3,433 flood-affected vehicles serviced so far, says Transport Commissioner
“As of now, over 1000 vehicles have got insurance claims. Insurance companies have agreed to speed it up,” it said. It also added that steps have been taken to bring the flood-affected vehicles to the service centre free of cost through tow vehicles.
CHENNAI: The transport commissioner said that 3.433 vehicles affected by the flood have been serviced due to the efforts taken by the state government. In a statement, it said that out of the 3,433 serviced vehicles, 1683 were four-wheelers, 322 were auto rickshaws and 1428 were two-wheelers.
In a statement, he said that since the number of tow vehicles is less considering the extent of flood-affected vehicles, the transport commissionerate is collecting the details of all 2,080 tow vehicles. It also advised the vehicle owners not to try to start the flood-affected vehicles and instead call the toll-free numbers of vehicle companies to arrange for tow vehicles.