3,433 flood-affected vehicles serviced so far, says Transport Commissioner

CHENNAI: The transport commissioner said that 3.433 vehicles affected by the flood have been serviced due to the efforts taken by the state government. In a statement, it said that out of the 3,433 serviced vehicles, 1683 were four-wheelers, 322 were auto rickshaws and 1428 were two-wheelers.

“As of now, over 1000 vehicles have got insurance claims. Insurance companies have agreed to speed it up,” it said. It also added that steps have been taken to bring the flood-affected vehicles to the service centre free of cost through tow vehicles.

In a statement, he said that since the number of tow vehicles is less considering the extent of flood-affected vehicles, the transport commissionerate is collecting the details of all 2,080 tow vehicles. It also advised the vehicle owners not to try to start the flood-affected vehicles and instead call the toll-free numbers of vehicle companies to arrange for tow vehicles.