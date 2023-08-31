34-year-old Kalpakkam scientist dies by suicide

CHENGALPATTU: In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old scientist working in the Kalpakkam nuclear power plant committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence on Tuesday. The deceased Anjan Dava hailing from West Bengal worked at the power plant and stayed at the quarters provided for him at Anupuram in Neikuppam.

His wife had moved to her hometown a year ago and the duo spoke to each other frequently on the phone. However, when his wife tried to reach Dava on Tuesday and there was no response, she asked their neighbours to check on him.

“When the neighbours visited his house, they found him hanging from the ceiling fan,” police said. On information, the Kalpakkam police registered a case and sent the deceased’s body for an autopsy to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

The cops are investigating to find the motive behind the scientist’s extreme step.