33-yr-old man kills friend in alleged drunken brawl near Puzhal, held

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man was allegedly killed by his friend in a drunken brawl near Puzhal on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Saravanan.

The police arrested his friend Mani, 33, in connection with the murder. According to the Puzhal police, on Wednesday night, Mani and the deceased Saravanan, consumed liquor together at Puzhal and went home.

Around midnight, Mani wanted to consume liquor again. He went to Saravanan’s house and asked him to come with him to buy liquor. When Saravanan refused, an argument broke out between the two.

The argument escalated and Mani attacked Saravanan with an iron rod. Hearing Saravanan’s screams, his neighbours rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. Mani then fled the spot.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and started investigations. Mani was arrested on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody.