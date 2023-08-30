33-year-old man held for stealing two-wheelers in Korukkupet

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a series of bike thefts in and around Korukkupet. They had registered a case based on a complaint by S Karthik (25) of Muniram Pandian street, Old Washermanpet.

He had parked his two-wheeler outside his house on Sunday night. But in the morning, the bike was missing after which he filed a police complaint. A team led by Korukkupet Inspector (crime) zeroed in on L Christopher (33) of Kasimedu, arrested him and recovered the motorbike.

Investigations revealed that he had also stolen two more bikes in the neighbourhood. Those were also recovered from him. The suspect was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.