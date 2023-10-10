324 roads needs to be re-laid in the Chennai, suburbs before NE monsoon

CHENNAI: Even as the civic body speeded up the road re-laying works across the city in view of the northeast monsoon, Arappor Iyakkam on Tuesday released a report on poor road conditions after a survey conducted in the city and suburbs. The study revealed that 324 roads in Chennai and outskirts require immediate attention before the monsoon season by re-laying new roads or carrying patch works. The civic authorities should ensure that the newly laid road sustains at least for eight years with good quality of materials used to lay roads.



In Chennai Corporation limit, at least 192 poor roads complaints were received from the residents, out of which more than half were from southern parts in Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones (zone 11 to 15).

Out of the 192 roads, 132 roads are in extremely poor condition requiring immediate relaying. In places where it is not feasible to relay before the monsoon, they should at least ensure proper patch work enabling the citizens to cross the monsoon without any hazard.

Out of the total number of 32 roads in zone 1 to 5 (Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram respectively) reported by citizens for poor quality, 18 roads require relay, and 14 roads require patch work to be carried out immediately. Almost 21 out of the 32 reported roads in North Chennai are from Royapuram zone (zone 5).

"In several areas, the local body failed to carry out the patch work properly and one of the common issues raised by the public is that no storm water drain has been constructed to prevent rainwater stagnation in the area during the monsoon season. It is witnessed that the rainwater instead of flowing into the water bodies, there is water logging on the roads and takes days to drain out, " said Jayaram Venkatesan, converner of Arappor Iyakkam.

During the survey, it is noted that no proper milling was done, and the height of the road has been increased than usual. "The coordination between the different departments such as Chennai metro water board, Tangedco and Corporation needs to be improved significantly. So, damaging roads immediately after laying in the city should be avoided through proper coordination, " added Jayaram.