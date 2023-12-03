32-year-old man arrested for murdering friend in Madurantakam

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man was arrested for murdering his friend in Madurantakam on Friday. The victim, Perumal of Kunnathur in Madurantakam (33) is a JCB operator.

On Friday night, when Perumal and his friend Mahendran of the same locality were consuming liquor together, an argument broke out between them. After a while, Mahendran who lost his temper, took a huge stone and crushed Perumal’s head and escaped from the spot.

On Saturday early morning the locals found Perumal lying dead in a pool of blood. The villagers noticed that Perumal and Mahendran were together in the night and they went in search of Mahendran to his house, but he was not there.

Meanwhile, the villagers found that Mahendran was about to escape from the village and soon they went to the bus stop and caught Mahendran and tied him in a lamp post and asked him why he killed Perumal.

Police said Mahendran told the villagers that Perumal started to pass bad comments about his wife, who got separated five years ago and in a fit of rage, he murdered Perumal. Later the villagers informed the Anaicut police and the police team arrived at the spot and arrested Mahendran and further investigation is on.