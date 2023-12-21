32-year-old arrested for attacking police sub-inspector in Kotturpuram

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police sub-inspector (SI) in an inebriated state on Wednesday when the latter tried to pacify him after an accident.

The man allegedly hit a bike in a drunken state and was arguing with the other motorist, a woman. When the policeman intervened, the drunk man and his accomplice attacked the policeman.

According to the police, the arrested man was identified as Harshwardhan (32) of Abhiramapuram.

He was riding a bike near G.K.Moopanar bridge in Kotturpuram when the accident happened.

He hit a bike driven by a woman who fell and suffered injuries.

A SI with SB-CID who was nearby intervened to help the woman when Harshwardhan allegedly hit the policeman with his helmet.

The woman was then sent to a government hospital for treatment. Later, based on a police complaint, Harshwardhan was arrested.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Police have launched a search for his accomplice.