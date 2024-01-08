31-year-old man was hacked to death by his friends in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man was hacked to death allegedly by his friends in Kancheepuram on Monday.

The deceased was Anandan of Karapettai in Kancheepuram. Anandan was a broker in the Kancheepuram RTO and he used to help the public in applying the LLR, DL and FC. On Sunday night while at home Anandan received a call from his friends and he left home and did not return home till morning.

His parents started to search for Anandan and meanwhile, the public noticed Anandan lying dead near the National Highway in front of the foot stall and informed the police.

The Kancheepuram Thaluk police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the GH.

Police during the investigation found that Anandan was consuming liquor with his friends in front of the food stall at midnight during that time there was an argument with the friends and soon in a heated argument, the friends killed Anandan and escaped from the spot.

The police detained two of his friends and further investigation is on nab the others and the police inquiry why they killed Anandan.