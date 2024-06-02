30.6 kg ganja seized in last two days, nine arrested as part of 'Drive Against Drugs' campaign

CHENNAI: City Police seized over 30.6 kg of ganja in separate incidents in the last two days and arrested nine persons.

As part of the 'Drive Against Drugs' campaign, police teams led by Inspectors of Police are monitoring and taking steps to arrest those who are peddling ganja.

On Friday, Anna Nagar PEW (Prohibition Enforcement Wing) received a tip-off about sale of ganja within their jurisdiction after which they monitored a spot near Karumariamman Koil in Sembium and secured two women and a transperson for possession of 20.1 kg of ganja.

The arrested persons were identified as V Agalya (23), a transperson, G Adhilakshmi (20), S Bhuvaneshwari (20) - all from Sembium.

In another incident on June 1, Arumbakkam Police monitored Ambedkar ground in Arumbakkam and found three persons loitering suspiciously and detained them.

Police recovered 6.3 kg ganja from them and arrested L Krishnamoorthy (60), M Ramesh (26) and B Geetha (35).

On the same day, Puzhal police arrested two persons K Raj (42) and K Ponnamma (37) for illegal possession of 3 kg of ganja and Thiruvanmiyur police arrested D Iyappan (26) for illegal possession of 1.2 kg of ganja.

All the nine accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.