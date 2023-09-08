3,000 local TN artists roped in to train various art forms to students in govt schools

CHENNAI: In a bid to bring out the talent of the students and connect those skills with traditional culture, classes on various art forms have been initiated in the state- schools this year.

After COVID-19 pandemic situation, children especially at the middle school level do not have any creative activities and they were ideal for almost two years from March 2020.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the programme aims to emphasise "Art for All and All for Art" to help break both the barriers as well as negative perceptions of art forms associated with caste, class or religion.

"The programme envisions introduction of art and culture in schools to build the confidence of students to express, connect and promote a vibrant, humane and empathetic learning environment", he added.

He said accordingly, a model syllabus and timetable has been created and will be implemented in the form of Kalai Arangam with over 3,000 local artists across the state roped in to teach and train various art forms to students studying from Class VI to Class IX.

"Artists have already been identified in all the districts taking into consideration students strength", he said adding "the training of arts and culture will not disturb classroom activities".

He said that after identifying the interest and talent, the students within the school will compete with each other to further showcase their talent.

"The outstanding kids will have competitions with other schools in different verticals of visual arts, drama, music, dance and folklore", he said adding "after that, events will be held at district level to encourage students to participate and identify and groom top performers for national and international events".

Stating that for various competitions, the department has already allocated Rs 28.52 lakh, the official said suitable awards will be given for each competition or event.