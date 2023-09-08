30-yr-old threatens to kill self

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at Pallavaram police station after a 30-year-old man went to the third floor and threatened to jump off the building.

The man, Surya of Pallavaram, was eventually rescued and brought down by the police on Thursday.

Police said Surya’s addiction to liquor forced his wife to leave him and stay with her mother. As he learnt his wife was pregnant, Surya wanted to live together.

However, his wife refused to be with him until he quits drinking completely. On Wednesday, Surya consumed liquor and was seen brandishing knife at public in Bazar Road. Pallavaram police detained Surya and kept him in the station till Thursday morning.

Around 11 am Surya climbed to the water tank on third floor of the building and threatened to jump down and kill himself. Soon a rescue team from TNFRS rushed to the spot and brought Surya down safely. Further investigations are on.