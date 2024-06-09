30-year-old techie jumps to death from Velachery flyover; was upset over husband wanting divorce, say cops

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old female IT professional jumped to death from a height of over 40 feet from the Velachery flyover on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased woman was upset over her husband initiating divorce proceedings.

The woman was identified as Shoba who was residing in Sembakkam, near Tambaram. She had gotten married about four years ago to another techie, Karthik (33). The couple has a three-year-old son.

As the couple had developed differences, Karthik initiated divorce proceedings. Shoba reportedly tried to reconcile with her husband but he seems to have not accepted her proposal, police investigation revealed.

On Saturday evening, Shoba drove her two-wheeler from Taramani to the Velachery flyover. After parking her bike at the bridge, she climbed atop the parapet wall and jumped down.

Onlookers rushed to Shobha's aid and moved her to a hospital where she was declared as brought dead.

Velachery Police have registered a case and are investigating her family members.

Shobha's body was moved to a government hospital for post mortem examination.

Since the woman had died by suicide within seven years of her marriage, an enquiry by the RDO (Revenue Divisional Officer) will also be initiated.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.