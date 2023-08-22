30-year-old killed illicit lover infront of daughter in Maraimalai Nagar

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man killed his illicit lover infront of her daughter in Maraimalai Nagar and surrendered to the police on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Dharani, 21, wife of electrician Sundar of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Mairaimalai Nagar was an electrician. The couple has two children.

Sundar's close friend Sudan would visit his house often and both of them used to consume liquor together. At that time Sudan and Dharani became friends and they were allegedly having a secret relationship. Sundar who came to know about their affair warned both of them and then for the past month, Dharani stopped talking with Sudan.

Recently Sudan found that Dharani was having an affair with another man. After that Sudan met Dharani and cofronted her.

Following that on Tuesday morning after Sundar went to work, Sudan visited Dharani in her house and attacked her with a knife in front of her two-year-old daughter.

After confirming that she is dead Sudan went to the Maraimalai Nagar police station with the knife and surrendered to the police.

Later the police team who visited the spot retrieved the body of the woman and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.