3-year-old dies as bike hits stray cattle near Somangalam on Wednesday

CHENNAI: A 3-year-old boy who was travelling on a bike with his parents died after the vehicle hit a stray cattle near Somangalam on Wednesday.

This is the second fatal incident on the same road involving cattle within a month's time.

The deceased was Ruthresh of Kanadapalaiyam near Tambaram.

Police said on Wednesday Ruthresh with his father Ramakrishnan, mother Vinotha and brother Nithin (6) went to the audio launch of Jawan movie which was held in a private college in Naduveerapattu.

Ramakrishnan also works as a professor in the same college. In the night after the audio launch lthe family was returning to Kanadapalaiyam on a bike on the Somangalam-Tambaram Road.

Police said at that time the road was occupied by stray cattle and Ramakrishan's bike hit a cattle and all four of them fell on the road.

Police said with severe head injuries the youngest son Ruthresh died on the spot while others escaped with minor injuries.

The Somangalam police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and the police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

Last month a woman died after being hit by a stray cattle while travelling on the bike with her husband on the same road.