3-year-old dies after falling from 8th floor balcony of apartment building

CHENNAI: A 3-year-old boy died after falling from the eighth floor of an apartment building in Navalur on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Arav. Police said Arav’s parents Manikandan and Jeje, were software engineers living in an apartment on the 5th floor.

On Sunday night, they got into the lift on the ground floor. Police sources said Arav was seated on a kid’s cycle. After reaching the 5th floor, the couple stepped out of the lift but the lift doors closed and went up, before they could pick up Arav.

The panicked couple rushed upstairs and searched for him on every floor but the lift had reached the 8th floor where Arav alighted. He went looking for his parents but slipped and fell on the balcony of the 2nd floor. He was rushed to a private hospital in Kelambakkam where he was brought dead. The Thalambur police who visited the spot sent his body for post-mortem to Chengalpattu GH and registered a case.