3 sewage pumping stations in Perungudi zone to remain non-functional on 23.08.2024

CHENNAI: Due to the replacement of sewage pumping pipes in Corporation Road in Perungudi zone (zone 9), three sewage pumping stations, including Adyar Old Sewage Pumping Station, PV Nagar Sewage Pumping Station, and LB Road Old Sewage Pumping Station, will not be functional from 11 am on Friday to 11 am on Saturday.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board stated that if there is any sewage overflows from the inlet points in areas under the Tiruvanmiyur and Adyar zones, the officials can be contacted for emergency services to pump out the sewage.

Residents in zone 9 can reach out at 8144930909, 8144930224, 8144930225, 8144930226 and people in zone 13 can reach the officials on 8144930913, 8144930239, 8144930240, and 8144930247.