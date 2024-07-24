3 Presidency College boys held with weapons; were planning attack on Pachaiyappa’s students

CHENNAI: The city police thwarted a potential attack with the arrest of three college students with weapons near Chennai Beach railway station on Tuesday. Police said the arrested students were waiting to attack students from a rival college.

The North Beach police received a tip-off about students loitering with weapons and secured the trio identified as Logesh, Samuel and Srikanth. They are second-year students at Presidency College.

The three of them are from Gummidipoondi and regularly travel by local train to reach their college.

Police inquiries revealed that the students had planned to attack the students of Pachaiyappa’s College in retaliation for an attack on them in January this year, in which a Presidency College student was injured.

Police sources said that despite the officials trying to pacify the two groups to not indulge in such acts, Presidency College students planned to take revenge before which they were arrested.

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.