3 of family injured in house caught on fire in Chromepet

CHENNAI: Three of a family were injured when their house caught fire in Chromepet on Monday.

Police said the family was preparing snacks for the Ganesh Chaturthi, and at that time due to a leakage in the LPG cylinder, the house caught fire.

The injured were Krishna (65) of Puduvai Nagar in Chromepet, his wife Chandra (55), and son Thirunavukarasu (36).

Police said in the afternoon that Chandra was preparing snacks in the kitchen and at that time she noticed there was a gas leakage in the pipe which is connected between the cylinder and the stove, however, before Chandra turned off the LPG cylinder it began to go into flames.

Soon Chandra shouted for help Krishna and Thirunavukarasu rushed inside and tried to douse the fire but all three of them suffered severe burn injuries and were stuck inside.

Meanwhile, the neighbours informed the Tambaram fire and rescue team, and then a rescue team doused the fire and all of them were admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai.

The Chitlapakkam police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.