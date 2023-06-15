3 of family die after two-wheeler rams vehicle near Melmaruvathur

CHENNAI: Three of a family died after their two-wheeler was rammed by an unidentified vehicle near Melmaruvathur in Chengalpattu district on Thursday.

The deceased were Sekar (50),his wife Rani (42) and their granddaughter Akshaya (4). All of them were residents of Gudalur village near Maduranthagam and were returning home after attending a baby shower for one of their relatives in Maduranthagam. At midnight when they were on the Sethupakkam-Vandavasi Road near Sendivakkam an unidentified vehicle rammed their bike from behind and went without stopping and on impact all three were thrown off and died on the spot with grievous injuries. The onlookers informed the police and the Melmaruvathur police who visited the spot retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH. The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the vehicle with the help of CCTV footage in the locality.

