3 more absconding suspects, wanted in murder of history-sheeter, arrested
CHENNAI: Three more suspects, who were absconding after killing a history sheeter in Maduravoyal, were arrested by the police on Monday.
E Saravanan alias Kilangu Saravanan (41) of Shakti Nagar, Vanagaram, was travelling in an auto rickshaw with his family when he was hacked to death on Wednesday (October 11) night.
A gang of eight persons, who came in two-wheelers, intercepted the auto pulled Saravanan out of the auto attacked him with knives and weapons, and left him to die.
Based on a complaint by his wife, Selvi, Maduravoyal police registered a case and conducted investigations.
Five suspects surrendered before a court in Arcot a day after the murder.
On Monday, police arrested M Suresh Maya (33), E Selvam (24), and G Mahendran (30) – all from Mylapore.
The trio was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.