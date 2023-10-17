Begin typing your search...

3 more absconding suspects, wanted in murder of history-sheeter, arrested

E Saravanan alias Kilangu Saravanan (41) of Shakti Nagar, Vanagaram, was travelling in an auto rickshaw with his family when he was hacked to death on Wednesday (October 11) night.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Oct 2023 11:51 PM GMT
3 more absconding suspects, wanted in murder of history-sheeter, arrested
X

Representative image (File)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Three more suspects, who were absconding after killing a history sheeter in Maduravoyal, were arrested by the police on Monday.

E Saravanan alias Kilangu Saravanan (41) of Shakti Nagar, Vanagaram, was travelling in an auto rickshaw with his family when he was hacked to death on Wednesday (October 11) night.

A gang of eight persons, who came in two-wheelers, intercepted the auto pulled Saravanan out of the auto attacked him with knives and weapons, and left him to die.

Based on a complaint by his wife, Selvi, Maduravoyal police registered a case and conducted investigations.

Five suspects surrendered before a court in Arcot a day after the murder.

On Monday, police arrested M Suresh Maya (33), E Selvam (24), and G Mahendran (30) – all from Mylapore.

The trio was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

absconding suspectsarrestedhistory sheeterHistory sheeter murderMurder
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X