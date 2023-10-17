3 more absconding suspects, wanted in murder of history-sheeter, arrested

CHENNAI: Three more suspects, who were absconding after killing a history sheeter in Maduravoyal, were arrested by the police on Monday.

E Saravanan alias Kilangu Saravanan (41) of Shakti Nagar, Vanagaram, was travelling in an auto rickshaw with his family when he was hacked to death on Wednesday (October 11) night.

A gang of eight persons, who came in two-wheelers, intercepted the auto pulled Saravanan out of the auto attacked him with knives and weapons, and left him to die.

Based on a complaint by his wife, Selvi, Maduravoyal police registered a case and conducted investigations.

Five suspects surrendered before a court in Arcot a day after the murder.

On Monday, police arrested M Suresh Maya (33), E Selvam (24), and G Mahendran (30) – all from Mylapore.

The trio was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.