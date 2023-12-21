3 missing persons found dead; 2 in Arani river, one died by suicide

CHENNAI: Three persons who were reported missing in separate incidents by their families a week ago in Tiruvallur district were found dead by the police on Wednesday.

Two were found dead in the Arani River.

In Ponneri police limits, Palayammal (80) of Eliyamedu village was missing since December 16. Her body was found in the Arani River near a farmland.

Police secured her body and sent it to Ponneri Government Hospital for autopsy.

In another incident, Krishnamoorthy (38), a painter from Periyapalayam, was reported missing since December 10.

After days of searching for him, his body was found in Arani river near Subramanya Nagar.

Police suspect both to have drowned while taking bath or attempting to cross a causeway.

In another incident in Periyapalayam police limits, Munusamy (60), who runs a laundry unit and was reported missing on December 10, was found dead near a tree on Wednesday morning.

Police said that he had died by suicide.