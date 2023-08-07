3 including man from West Bengal held with synthetic drugs, 5 kg ganja

CHENNAI: City police on Saturday arrested three persons in separate incidents and seized 957 grams of synthetic drugs and 5 kg of ganja from them.

On the direction of Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, police have increased vigil targeting smugglers and peddlers of ganja and other drugs as part of the ‘Drive against Drugs’ (DAD) program.Accordingly, based on a tip-off, Aminjikarai Police team detained two persons on suspicion near Shenoy Nagar traffic signal.

On checking their baggage, police found synthetic drugs after which they were arrested.

The arrested persons were H Jamaludeen (42) of MKB Nagar and S Irfan Ahmed (23).

Police seized 40 grams of Methamphetamine, 17 grams of Pseudoephedrine and 900 grams of menthol crystals from the accused.

In another incident, Triplicane PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) arrested Abdul Sanjib (39) of Suchpur, Birbhum district, West Bengal for alleged possession of ganja and seized 5 kg of ganja from him near Moore market complex.

The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.