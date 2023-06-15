3 held for abducting, looting 27-yr-old doctor in Pallavaram

CHENNAI: Police arrested three men who abducted a young doctor by posing as Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials and robbed Rs 1.98 lakh and six sovereign gold ornaments from him in Pallavaram.

The victim Vinoth Vana Eshwar (27) was staying in a hostel in Pallavaram. Police said Vinoth had completed MBBS in the Philippines and was preparing for entrance exam for higher studies. Recently he became friends with Faiz of Thoraipakkam and from him he bought Methamphetamine. Faiz delivered the drug to Vinoth through Shankar of the same locality.

Vinoth, who allegedly used the drug, also supplied it to some of the people he knew. On June 6 three men went to Vinoth’s hostel saying that they were from the NCB and Faiz was also with them. Vinoth told them that he does not use any drugs and he does not have any illegal drugs with him. However, the group told Vinoth that they have all the evidence and that they had already arrested Shankar.

Later they took Vinoth in the car and roamed around the city one full night. The next morning the group contacted Vinoth’s father over the phone and said they are from the NCB and demanded Rs 8 lakh to release Vinoth without filing a case. Vinoth’s father told them that he does not have that much money and transferred Rs 1.98 lakhs to the bank account the kidnappers mentioned. After receiving the money, the group also snatched Vinoth’s smartphone and six-sovereign gold chain and ring and dropped him in Pallavaram.

By that time Vinoth came to know that they are not NCB officers and it was a well-planned act by Shankar and his friends. On Friday, Vinoth filed a complaint with the Pallavaram police, who searched for the kidnappers with the help of CCTV footage. On Wednesday, the police arrested Shankar (30), Siva (28), and Baskar (26) near the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road and seized Rs 80,000 along with gold ornaments and smartphone from them.

Shridar who is the main accused is still missing and the search is on to nab him.