3 gang members held for cheating man of Rs 10 L in part-time online job scam

CHENNAI: The cyber crime wing of Avadi police on Thursday arrested three persons who were part of a gang that cheated a 36-year-old man of more than Rs 10 lakh by luring him into an online part-time job scam.

The victim, M Karthik of Padi, had received a message on Telegram promising an online part-time job. Over a period of time, he lost over Rs 10 lakh after which he filed a police complaint. The cyber crime team took the KYC (Know Your Customer) details of the bank account to which he had sent money and traced the phone numbers linked to the accounts. Eventually, they arrested J Vivekanandan (44) of Kosapet, J Halikul Jamal (42) of Cuddalore and Ashgar Sharif (38) of Nanganallur.

Investigations revealed that the trio sold account details to operators in Malaysia, China and other countries. The accused were produced before a magistrate and sent for judicial remand.