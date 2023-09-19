3 entrepreneurial initiatives win Chinni Krishnan Innovation Awards

CHENNAI: CavinKare, in partnership with the Madras Management Association (MMA), hosted the 12th edition of the Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards 2023 today at IIT Research Park Auditorium, Chennai.

This annual event, dedicated to discovering hidden entrepreneurial talents, acknowledged and celebrated the accomplishments of three innovative ventures.

Suresh Narayanan, CMD-Nestle India, was the Chief Guest. CK Ranganathan, CMD-CavinKare and K Mahalingam, President-MMA also participated. The winners were also presented with a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each by CavinKare along with a trophy and citation.

Bonny Dave and Akshita Sachdeva of Trestle Labs developed an Kibo (Knowledge-in-a-Box) – an AI-powered end-to-end product suite that allows users to listen, translate, digitise and audiotise content from printed, handwritten or digital format across 60 global languages including 13 regional Indian languages. This makes education and employment inclusive for everyone with language and learning disabilities. It has impacted over 1 lakh individuals, including 600+ educational institutions, NGOs and businesses.

Arvind Bhardwaj Anupam Kumar of MiniMines Cleantech Solutions developed MiniMines, which provides sustainable solutions for end-of-life lithium-ion batteries. Their proprietary technology—called ‘Hybrid Hydrometallurgy’—can help recover up to 96% of all materials found in lithium-ion batteries, thereby reducing the environmental impact of discarded batteries. This innovation helped in creating a reversible supply chain and generating huge employment opportunities.

Sandal Kotawala of Alfaleus Technology developed Intelligent Vision Analyser (iVA), a virtual reality-based device for screening and diagnosing glaucoma. When placed around a patient’s head, this device helps in giving regular updates to the patient and doctor, thereby making glaucoma testing accessible, affordable, and available.

Congratulating the winners, Ranganathan, said, “The ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards recognizes their dedication to finding practical solutions that reshape the way we address complexities. In a rapidly evolving world, their achievements remind us that innovation is a driving force for positive change.”

Established in 2011 as a tribute to the Late R Chinnikrishnan, whose innovations revolutionised the FMCG industry, the awards have previously recognised many small-scale firms for their ground-breaking innovations. Since its inception, the awards have honoured more than 30 enterprising entrepreneurs from across the country.

CavinKare provides mentorship to the winners in various fields, including marketing, finance, design, packaging, research and development, and human resources.