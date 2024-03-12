3 cops suspended over irregularities in moving unclaimed two-wheelers

CHENNAI: The city cops have placed three police personnel under suspension for allegedly failing to follow the Police Standing Order (PSO) while moving unclaimed bikes. The case relates to irregularities in moving vehicles dumped in the Virugambakkam police station.

The suspended policemen were identified as Jagan, Sathya Prabhu, and Mani, attached to the law and order wing of Virugambakkam police station.Police investigations revealed that the three constables instead of shifting the bikes to a designated spot, took them to a mechanic shop.

The top brass of the city police which learnt of the incident directed an inquiry into the matter after which it was found that the cops had violated the standing instructions. They were placed under suspension. “They have not used the vehicles. But, we have initiated departmental action so that such irregularities don’t happen again,” an official said.