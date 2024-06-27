3 arrested with over 3,800 pills, 1.9 kg ganja in separate incidents in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police arrested three persons and seized 1.9 kg ganja and 3,844 prescription tablets from them in 2 separate incidents across the city on Tuesday.

As part of the city police’s ‘Drive against Drugs’ campaign, police teams led by Inspectors have been monitoring and taking many steps to arrest those who sell narcotic substances.

On Tuesday evening, the Ice House police had received a tip-off about the movement of tablets within their jurisdiction. A team was put on vigil at Dr Natesan Salai, and they apprehended two persons who looked suspicious.

Police found them with 3,844 tablets and Rs 27,400 cash after which S Indramani (20) and D Vignesh (27) were arrested.

In another incident on Tuesday, Neelankarai police apprehended a suspect at Vannankulam and found him to be in possession of 1.9 kg ganja. They arrested the accused, G Shyam (20) of Vettuvankeni.

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.