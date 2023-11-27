3 arrested for assualting auto driver in de-addiction center

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man, an auto driver, who was admitted to a rehabilitation center in Valasaravakkam was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday.



After investigations, police found that he was assaulted by the staff in the rehab center and booked three persons under charges, including 304 ii IPC culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The staff also altered the CCTV footage, police said.

The victim was identified as P Vijay of Adambakkam near Chennai.

Since he was addicted to alcohol, his family admitted him to Green life foundation rehabilitation center at Om Shakti Nagar in Valasaravakkam in the second week of September.

On Saturday night, Vijay suffered from shortness of breath after which the staff moved him to a government hosptal, where Vijay was declared as dead on arrival. His family members filed a complaint with Valasaravakkam Police station, and a case of 174 CrPC (unnatural death) was registered initially.

Subsequent investigations by the police revealed that when Vijay suffocated and complained of breathing trouble, the staff did not believe him and had manhandled him and assaulted him, remarking that he was putting up an act.

Before taking Vijay to the hospital, they also deleted the CCTV footage. Eventually, police altered the case, booking three persons under sections including 304 ii of IPC and arrested the caretaker, S Cruz alias Guru (34) and the owner of the center, V Vinoth Kumar (41) of Maduravoyal and his relative, R Ajay (19) who was assisting in the facility.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.