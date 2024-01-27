29,685 students awarded degrees at TN Dr MGR Medical University's 36th convocation

CHENNAI: The 36th convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University was held in the presence of the Chancellor of the University and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and health minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday.

Dr Rakesh Agarrwal, director of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry delivered the convocation address.

Governor RN Ravi presided over the convocation and awarded the degrees and prizes to the graduates. As many as 29,685 students were awarded degrees in medical research, medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and other specialities.

Of these, 134 students are awarded degrees directly and 29,551 students are awarded degrees through colleges.

Governor Ravi conferred PhD degrees on 15 students in medical and medical related studies. The medals and certificates were awarded to 119 students who received a total of 179 gold and silver medals and certificates in various categories.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr K Narayanasamy briefed on the several research projects being undertaken by the university as he delivered the welcome address. "In order to implement the research policy, University has formed a Department of Research with the available faculties of the University, focused on team based research. The corpus fund for the research grant has been increased from Rs 2 crores to Rs 10 crores."

He said that in order to strengthen the research in the University, additional incentives are given when their papers are accepted in highly recognised journals. The University is also planning to enter into an MoU to promote artificial intelligence and machine learning in medicine and research, in collaboration with other institutions in the State.

As many as 100 MoU are being planned to be signed with national and international institutions to promote research.

Addressing the students, Dr Aggarwal said that even as the students graduate, the learning should not stop and they should look at the opportunities of learning as they seek various paths in the future in the field of medicine. He cited example of artificial intelligence in the field of radiology and pathology saying that there can be advancements in these fields therefore they should keep learning and upgrading themselves.