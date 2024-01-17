28-year-old Odisha man found dead in room in Gummidipoondi

CHENNAI: Thiruvallur district police have launched a search for two guest workers who allegedly murdered a co-worker in Gummidipoondi on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Bharath Malik (28) of Odisha. Police learnt about the murder on Tuesday after neighbours complained about the foul smell emanating from Malik’s house.

Bharath Malik has been living in Gummidipoondi for the last ten years and was working in the factories.

Two persons Pithru Malik and Sathyadutt Malik from his hometown had joined Bharath in his room and were staying with him.Sipcot police who reached the scene on Tuesday after alert from the neighbours found Bharath’s body in a semi decomposed state and moved his body to the government hospital for post-mortem. Pithru and Sathyadutt are absconding and police have launched a search for them.