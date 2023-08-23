28-year-old dies in accident near Thiruporur; Seven of his organs donated

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man died in an accident near Thiruporur on Tuesday and seven of his organs were donated.

The deceased was Manikandan of Vada kadambadi village near Mahabalipuram owns an organic Agri store in Karumbakkam village near Thiruporur.

Manikandan was married to Hemalatha of Nemili village in Thiruporur in January this year. Police said usually Manikandan would usually visit his mother-in-law's house for lunch since it's near his shop. On Sunday afternoon when he was returning after lunch, his bike collided with another bike near Karumbakkam.

On the impact, the other motorist Babu (31) died on the spot and Manikandan was admitted to the Chengalpattu GH in ICU.

Later Manikandan was shifted to a private hospital in Kovilambakkam but there he was declared brain dead on Tuesday night.

Following that Manikandan's wife and his family members decided to donate his organs.

Then the hospital followed the procedure to donate the organs and then Manikandan's heart, lungs, kidneys, and eyes were donated to the people who were in need.