27-year-old man arrested for cheating laptop rental company

CHENNAI: City police on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old man, who cheated a technical services company by renting close to 500 laptops in the pretext of running a company and defrauded them by selling the laptops.

The complainant, J Premalatha (43) of Virugambakkam, runs a company, ‘Technical systems private limited,’ which rents out laptops. Few months ago, the accused, Dinesh Lingam had approached Premalatha, claiming to run a company in the name of ‘Dinesh Communications’ and took 496 laptops on rent.

When the woman approached Dinesh for the pending rental amount of Rs 21 lakh, Dinesh kept on dodging her. He also failed to return the laptops in time.

Investigations revealed that Dinesh sold some of the laptops He had returned only 57 laptops to Premalatha and kept the remaining.

The police secured 312 laptops from him. Police also seized his two-wheeler and car.