27-year-old female PG student dies of suicide at private medical college

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old female postgraduate resident doctor at a private medical college hospital in Kulasekharam died of suicide after alleging sexual harrasment by the head of Department of Anaesthesiology.



Dr Sugirtha Sivakumar, a second year PG resident doctor from Thoothukudi, was found unconscious in her hostel room after she did not respond for a long time. It is alleged that she could access some anaesthetic drugs from the hospital and had injected herself. She was found unconscious with vials and injections next to her. It was found that she had passed away and the police has confiscated the injections and is investigating.

An alleged suicide note by the doctor seems to blame the medical superintendent Dr A Paramasivam for sexual harassment, physical and mental abuse. Two seniors have also been named for toxic behaviour and mental abuse. Her colleagues have stated that she was undergoing mental abuse and was depressed. Her suicide note also stated- "DEPRESSED PEOPLE CAN ALSO BE SEEN HAPPY. BE KIND. DON'T JUDGE. BE THERE FOR THEM."

"She did not turn up for duty and her colleagues informed the management to check the hostel. The police was called when she did not answer. She had injected herself and there were signs on her forearm. The institution has not issued any statement of acknowledgement or condolences," said Dr P Vimala, former batchmate of Sugirtha.

Meanwhile, the members of the Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association are demanding action against the accused seniors and medical superintendent. The college authorities and the accused head of department did not respond to the allegations.

The autopsy report is awaited but the authorities at the Kanyakumari Medical College stated that so far, there is no external evidence of abuse or struggle, samples have been sent for drug analysis to forensic lab. The resident doctors association members will be meeting the health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi this week, demanding an enquiry in this case.

Dr V Vignesh Rajendran, president of Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association said, "Young, earnest medical undergraduates go through the 3 year rigorous post graduate period to excel in saving lives. They go through this mentally and physically turbulent period in hope that they will be guided by their mentors and seniors. Imagine being sexually harassed and mentally tortured by your own "Guru". Political pressure, blackmail by the administration and embarassment suppresses them. We want those responsible to be banned as medical professionals."