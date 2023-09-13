26th graduation day of SRM College of Arts organised

CHENNAI: A total of 864 graduates, including gold medal winners, received their degree certificates at the 26th graduation day of SRM College of Arts and Science in Kattankulathur.

Former chief secretary of the State Dr Irai Anbu distributed the certificates. Dr R Vasudeva Raj, Principal, read out the annual report. Dr D Anthony Ashok Kumar, Deputy Registrar, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Dr S Ramachandran, Director, Academics, and Prof K Mathiyazhagan, Vice Principal, were also present.

During his convocation address, Irai Anbu told the young women and men graduates that accumulation of money, and holding premium positions alone did not mean success, but it was about doing something to do with touching the lives of people and causing an impact in their lifetime.

He also cautioned that having overarching ambitions was highly dangerous, and youth must walk ahead in their journey of life after education very carefully. While educational institutions imparted knowledge to youth, the ultimate objective of the young graduates was to convert what they had learned, into wisdom.

In her address, Harini Ravi, Correspondent, SRM College of Arts and Science, said the students were on the threshold of a new life ahead of them and would face many challenges after their sheltered academic life.