26 yr old who attempted to escape from police custody knocked down by bus

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man who attempted to escape from the police custody when they were taking him to the police station was knocked over by a bus and died on the spot near Kancheepuram on Wednesday.

The deceased was Srinivasan of Kundukulam in Kancheepuram. On Wednesday night Srinivasan brought 30 liquor bottles from the Tasmac in Keelkathipur in Kancheepuram.

However, while returning home Srinivasan was caught by the police during the vehicle check the police seized the 30 liquor bottles from him and he was being taken to the Kancheepuram collectorate in a bike along with a police constable.

Police said when they were nearing the collectorate Srinivasan jumped from the bike and tried to run from the spot but during that time he was knocked over by a private bus and died on the spot with grievous injuries.

After the incident, the relatives and friends of Srinivasan gathered in the Kancheepuram GH and protested against the police that Srinivasan died due to their negligence and they refused to receive the body before action taken against the policemen who were responsible for it.