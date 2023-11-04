25k cricket match-goers travelled in Chennai Metro Rail

CHENNAI: With the ongoing Cricket World Cup, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has provided seamless travel to 25,000 match-goers, for all the matches held in Chennai.

As per the CMRL press note, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by CMRL with Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to provide extended train services until midnight on match days that were held in Chennai.

"The return journeys were free of charge for passengers who had a valid match ticket for the first 2 matches held in Chennai," stated the press note.

Besides this, CMRL also collaborated with an online ticket booking platform to integrate match tickets with barcodes to facilitate seamless entry and exit for ticket holders.

"This ensured that valid ticket holders could have the round trip free of charge for the rest of the three matches held in Chennai. Ticket verification kiosks were also set up at metro stations," stated the press note.

"CMRL is the first in the country to provide such an innovative bar-code facilitated entry and exit travel embedded directly in the match tickets for such World Cup matches," added the press note.