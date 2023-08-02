250 school students, teachers take out awareness rally against drug abuse

CHENNAI: Students of St Vincent’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School took out rally against drug abuse, wastage of food, adherence to traffic rules, protection of nature, AIDS awareness, and cleanliness on August 1.

Aminjikarai Police Inspector Kirubanidhi flagged off the rally in the presence of principal Rev Esthappan Thomas CM at the school. The rally proceeded through Nelson Manickam Road till the traffic signal opposite to Skywalk and returned to the school.

Students of various service units carried placards with messages urging the public to adhere to the principles advocated by eminent scholars and yesteryear leaders.