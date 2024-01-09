25-yr-old man, wanted by Ramanathapuram police, detained in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Chennai: A 25-year-old man, wanted by the Ramanathapuram police, was detained at the Chennai airport on Tuesday.

The immigration officials were checking the documents of the passengers who arrived from Singapore on the Indigo Airlines flight in the early morning.

The officials when scanning the documents of Mohan Muthu of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram found he was wanted by the Ramanathapuram police in a woman harassment case.

Soon, the officials detained Mohan Muthu in the immigration room, and during the inquiry, they found that the Paramakudi All-Women Police registered a Woman harassment case against Mohan Muthu eight months ago, and when the police were about to arrest he managed to escape abroad.

Later, the police issued LOC to all the airports across the country and were searching for Mohan Muthu.

The immigration officials informed the Ramanathapuram police that a special team would soon arrive in Chennai and take Mohan Muthu under their custody.