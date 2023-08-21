25-yr-old kills mother for questioning his addiction

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his mother on Saturday by pushing her against a wall in their house in Royapettah after the latter condemned him for his alleged alcohol addiction.

The arrested person was identified as Rakesh Varshan. He lived with his parents and sister at Angamuthu Street, Royapettah.

Police investigations revealed that Rakesh was employed with a private company and was working from home for the past two years. Rakesh’s father, Babu is a cab driver while his mother Sripriya was a housewife. Rakesh’s sister was working at a private firm in Velachery, police said.

Investigations revealed that Rakesh had enacted a drama initially as he called the 108-ambulance helpline on Friday and told them that his mother was lying unconscious and sought help. On moving to the hospital, Sripriya was declared brought dead after which police moved her body to Government Royapettah Hospital for autopsy.

The needle of suspicion fell on Rakesh after police probe revealed that the family members used to chide him often for his alleged addiction to alcohol and ganja.

Ice House police, after investigations confirmed that he Rakesh had pushed his mother after an argument when they were alone at home and her head hit against the wall and she collapsed.