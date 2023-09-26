25-yr-old history sheeter hacked to death in Manimangalam

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old history sheeter was hacked to death in Manimangalam on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified by police as Mohan Raj of Pammal, a history-sheeter who had many pending cases against him.

Police said Mohan Raj was staying in a rented house in Athanur near Manimangalam.

On Tuesday morning, Mohan Raj's sister, who is in Pammal received a phone call in which she was informed that her brother was murdered by a group of men in his house in Athanur.

Shocked hearing this, Mohan Raj's sister rushed to his house and she found her brother lying dead in a pool of blood and grievous injuries on the head.

The Manimangalam Police, who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH.

The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the murderers.