25-yr-old fatally run over by crane on Retteri flyover, pillion rider survives

On Saturday night, Vimalesh picked up his friend Thirunesan from Puzhal and the two were going to Koyambedu when the accident happened.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Jun 2023 12:40 AM GMT
CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man died after he was run over by a crane while he was allegedly trying to overtake the vehicle on the Retteri flyover on Saturday. His friend who was riding a pillion survived with minor injuries. The deceased identified as M Vimalesh of Minjur was working in a private company. On Saturday night, Vimalesh picked up his friend Thirunesan from Puzhal and the two were going to Koyambedu when the accident happened. Vimalesh attempted to overtake the crane and in the process lost control and came under the wheels of the crane and died on the spot. Body of the deceased was sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The crane driver Nithin Kumar was arrested and a case registered.

ChennaiRetteri flyoverAccident in ChennaiKilpauk Medical College Hospital
DTNEXT Bureau

