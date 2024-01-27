25 yr old arrested for arguing with air passengers inebriated

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old air passenger who argued with the passengers and air hostess after consuming liquor in mid-air was arrested by the police on Saturday.

The Indigo Airlines flight from Dubai was heading towards Chennai with 164 passengers on Friday midnight.

Azharuddin of Thiruvarur who was travelling on the flight had consumed more liquor and he started to argue with the co-passengers.

When the air hostess requested Azharuddin to remain silent he abused them verbally and started to disturb all the passengers.

Soon the airport control room was alerted and around 2.30 am after the flight landed in Chennai airport the security officials who got inside detained Azharuddin. During the inquiry, they found that Azharuddin was working in a departmental store in Dubai and had come to India for holidays. The officials handed Azharuddin to the airport police and the police arrested him and further investigation is on.