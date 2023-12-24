25 yr old allegedly killed by estranged boyfriend in Ponmar

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman, a software engineer was allegedly tied up and then attacked and burnt to death in a vacant site in Ponmar near Kelambakkam by her estranged boyfriend on Saturday, in the pretext of surprising her for her birthday.

The deceased was identified as Nandhini of Madurai, who is employed at a private firm in Perungudi.

On Saturday, passerby noticed a body burning and alerted the police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Nandhini was in a relationship with a man, identified as Vetri from Madurai. The two had recently parted ways.

However, Vetri kept in touch with the woman and met her on Saturday and in the pretext of surprising her, he tied her up and then murdered her, according to police sources.

Tambaram City Police are investigating.