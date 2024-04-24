25-year-old women found dead in retiring room of Chennai Central Railway station

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman was found dead near the retiring room at Chennai central railway station on Tuesday. Government Railway Police, who secured the woman's body, later identified her as A Reshma of Coimbatore.

Police said that she died by suicide at the central railway station. On Tuesday, Railway authorities found the woman hanging in the retiring room and alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel.

After tracing the deceased's identity, police found that she was married about a year ago and was living in Coimbatore. Preliminary investigations revealed that she was troubled after the death of her mother a few months ago and also had issues in her marital life.

Her body was moved to the government hospital for post mortem. Further investigations are on.