2.5 sovereign chain found on idol returned

CHENNAI: A 2.5 sovereign gold chain, found on a Vinayagar idol that was to be immersed, was returned to the owner in front of police in Kancheepuram on Friday.

The residents of Vedasalam Nagar in Kancheepuram had kept a giant clay idol of Vinayagar in their street for Vinayaga Chaturthi. On Friday, the youths took the idol for procession along with the small clay idols kept by the families of Vedasalam Nagar.

When they kept the idols in a Sevilimedu lake, they noticed a gold chain in one of the clay idols. A group of youngsters decided to return the chain to its owner and visited all the houses in the locality to find its owner.

Later, they found the chain belonged to Kumaravel and Selvi. The couple had kept the chain on the idol for worshipping but they had forgotten to take it back. The youngsters returned the gold chain in front of the Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police.