25 candidates from Manidhanaeyam academy shine in UPSC exams

CHENNAI: Twenty five candidates who received coaching at the Manidhanaeyam IAS Free Coaching Academy have cracked the UPSC examination (2023) conducted to select IAS, IFS, IPS, IRS, IRMS, IA-amp;AS, IDAS and IDES officials.

According to the release issued by the Manidhanaeyam founder Saidai Duraisamy, Dr S Prasanth, secured the 78th rank (AIR), M Subhadarshini secured the 83rd rank, M Dharani secured the 250th rank, TA Vignesh secured the 314th rank, KM Karthik Raja secured the 329th rank, Sindhu N Ragavan secured the 336th rank and received their allotment orders on Tuesday.

Other candidates are Krishna Sri Vastav (444), G Sathya Nandhini (513), S Aswini (449), E Kathiravan (573), AK Karthikeyan (579), G Subburaj (605), MV Prasanna Kumar (608), V Sivaranjani (771), S Inba (851), V Arshavardhan (864), T Arvindkumaran (348), V Saikiran (712), V Pechi (576), AR Vinoth (683), M Jeyavani (698), K Indhumathi (832), M Mutharasi (795), K Oviya (796), J Ashq Hussain (845) have cracked the UPSC.