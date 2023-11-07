24-yr-old youth dies after two-wheeler crashes into median in Mel Maruvathur

CHENGALPATTU: In a tragic accident, a 24-year-old youth died after his motorcycle crashed into a median when he was returning home from church along with his father on Sunday.

The deceased Praveen and his father Vijay Kandeepan, residents of Mudichur near Tambaram visited a church in Acharapakkam on Sunday and were returning home on a motorcycle. When the bike neared Mel Maruvathur, Praveen unexpectedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the median after which the two were rushed to the Madhuranthagam GH.

Later, they were shifted to a private hospital in the same area for advanced treatment where Praveen succumbed to his injuries.