24-yr-old man booked for raping class 8 nephew

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man has been booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping his 12-year-old cousin on multiple occasions in the city.

The girl, a class 8 student, was admitted to the RSRM Government Maternity Hospital in Royapuram on Wednesday after she complained of stomach ache. After examining the girl, the doctors confirmed that she was six months pregnant. After this, the hospital informed the parents who lodged a police complaint. A case under sections 5 (J) (ii) (l) (n), 6 r/w 7 (sexual assault) and 8 of the POCSO Act was registered. The police identified the accused as the victim’s cousin. The police said that the man was currently out of town and will be arrested soon. The accused had visited the victim’s house often and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions when she was alone.

In another incident, a 15-year-old girl allegedly got pregnant after she was sexually assaulted by her elder sister’s husband. The girl was taken to a hospital because she complained of stomach ache and the doctors found that she was four months pregnant. A police complaint was lodged and a case was registered on Thursday.